Home / Cities / Others / Man found dead in Mohali was murdered at behest of wife’s lover: Police

Man found dead in Mohali was murdered at behest of wife’s lover: Police

others
Published on Sep 24, 2022 03:20 AM IST

Mohali police arrest main accused’s accomplice who allegedly bludgeoned the man to death with a glass bottle near a liquor vend in TDI City, Mohali

On discovering the victim’s body on September 14, Mohali police had found ligature marks around his neck and pieces of glass on his face, indicating that he was bludgeoned with a glass bottle (iStock)
On discovering the victim’s body on September 14, Mohali police had found ligature marks around his neck and pieces of glass on his face, indicating that he was bludgeoned with a glass bottle (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The unidentified man who was found dead near a liquor vend at TDI City on Airport Road on September 14 was murdered at the behest of a man who is in an extra-marital relationship with his wife, police said on Friday.

While the main accused Gopal is still out of the reach of the police, the man who bludgeoned the victim to death with a glass bottle, Sujit Kumar of Balongi, has been arrested.

However, the victim remains unidentified as Kumar does not know his name, said police.

Giving details, Balongi police post station house officer (SHO) inspector Parivinkal Grewal said, “Kumar has confessed to killing the man at the behest of Gopal, but does not know his name. The victim’s identity will become clear with the arrest of Gopal, who is suspected to have escaped to Bihar or Uttar Pradesh with the victim’s wife, who he is in a relationship with.”

On discovering the victim’s body on September 14, police had found ligature marks around his neck and pieces of glass on his face, indicating that he was bludgeoned with a glass bottle.

Police said the accused hit the youth’s face with the bottle multiple times. At the same time, ligature marks were also found on the neck of the deceased, pointing at strangulation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out