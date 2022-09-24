Man found dead in Mohali was murdered at behest of wife’s lover: Police

The unidentified man who was found dead near a liquor vend at TDI City on Airport Road on September 14 was murdered at the behest of a man who is in an extra-marital relationship with his wife, police said on Friday.

While the main accused Gopal is still out of the reach of the police, the man who bludgeoned the victim to death with a glass bottle, Sujit Kumar of Balongi, has been arrested.

However, the victim remains unidentified as Kumar does not know his name, said police.

Giving details, Balongi police post station house officer (SHO) inspector Parivinkal Grewal said, “Kumar has confessed to killing the man at the behest of Gopal, but does not know his name. The victim’s identity will become clear with the arrest of Gopal, who is suspected to have escaped to Bihar or Uttar Pradesh with the victim’s wife, who he is in a relationship with.”

On discovering the victim’s body on September 14, police had found ligature marks around his neck and pieces of glass on his face, indicating that he was bludgeoned with a glass bottle.

Police said the accused hit the youth’s face with the bottle multiple times. At the same time, ligature marks were also found on the neck of the deceased, pointing at strangulation.