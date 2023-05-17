Home / Cities / Others / Man arrested for impersonating Nadda’s PA, offering posts in exchange for money

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
May 17, 2023 04:20 PM IST

Police said Neeraj Singh Rathod, a resident of Gujarat’s Morbi, allegedly made the offers to lawmakers Vikas Kumbhare, Tekchand Savarkar, Tanaji Mutkule, and Narayan Kuche over the phone

A man has been arrested from Gujarat for impersonating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda’s personal secretary and offering ministerial posts to four lawmakers in the Maharashtra government in exchange for money.

Rathod is believed to have made similar phone calls to some BJP lawmakers in Goa and Nagaland. (HT PHOTO)
Kumbhare lodged a police complaint after Rathod included someone posing as Nadda in one of their conversations. He said he received the first call from Rathod promising a Cabinet post. Two days after Kumbhare expressed interest in the urban development portfolio, Rathod called him back with the offer of the excise department and asked if the BJP lawmaker could help financially.

Kumbhare earlier received a call from someone claiming to be Nadda and asked the lawmaker to make arrangements for food at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event in Ahmedabad. Later, a caterer asked Kumbhare to pay a 1.67 lakh bill.

Rathod similarly approached Savarkar and said that he would be accommodated in the ministry if he paid money. “I was taken aback as there is no such system in the party wherein anyone can get ministership after paying money. But I did not lodge any complaint...,” Savarkar said.

Rathod is believed to have made similar phone calls to some BJP lawmakers in Goa and Nagaland.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said Rathod was arrested from Gujarat under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), and 511 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments).

“We are investigating whether any other people are involved in the racket. Police are also probing about other victims of the fraudster,” Kumar said.

