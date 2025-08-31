Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man killed by bear in Tripura, case filed: Police

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 07:51 pm IST

The victim was on his way to jhum cultivation on Saturday when the wild bear attacked him leaving him injured on his face and leg

AGARTALA: A 38-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a wild bear while he went for jhum cultivation at Khedacherra in North Tripura district, said police on Sunday.

Earlier this month, another man sustained injuries after being attacked by a wild bear while he was working in his jhum field in Khowai district. (Representational image)
Earlier this month, another man sustained injuries after being attacked by a wild bear while he was working in his jhum field in Khowai district. (Representational image)

Jhum cultivation is a traditional shifting cultivation method practised by the state’s indigenous communities.

“We came to know about the incident today (Sunday). The injured man died in the local hospital. We registered an unnatural death case today”, said a police official of Panisagar sub-division in the district.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Rajib Kumar Reang, was on his way to jhum cultivation on Saturday when the wild bear attacked him leaving him injured on his face and leg. The location was nearly 12 kilometres away from Khedacherra police station.

His family members brought him to the district hospital at Dharmanagar where he succumbed to his injuries later.

Earlier this month, a jhum cultivator sustained injuries after being attacked by a wild bear while he was working in his jhum field in Khowai district.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Man killed by bear in Tripura, case filed: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On