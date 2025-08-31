Man killed by bear in Tripura, case filed: Police

AGARTALA: A 38-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a wild bear while he went for jhum cultivation at Khedacherra in North Tripura district, said police on Sunday. Earlier this month, another man sustained injuries after being attacked by a wild bear while he was working in his jhum field in Khowai district. (Representational image)

Jhum cultivation is a traditional shifting cultivation method practised by the state’s indigenous communities.

“We came to know about the incident today (Sunday). The injured man died in the local hospital. We registered an unnatural death case today”, said a police official of Panisagar sub-division in the district.

Police said that the deceased, identified as Rajib Kumar Reang, was on his way to jhum cultivation on Saturday when the wild bear attacked him leaving him injured on his face and leg. The location was nearly 12 kilometres away from Khedacherra police station.

His family members brought him to the district hospital at Dharmanagar where he succumbed to his injuries later.

Earlier this month, a jhum cultivator sustained injuries after being attacked by a wild bear while he was working in his jhum field in Khowai district.