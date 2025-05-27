Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Man killed by wife and boyfriend

ByVinay Dalvi
May 27, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man was allegedly killed by his 26-year-old wife and her 30-year-old boyfriend. The police arrested the duo on Monday and booked them under murder charges.

Man killed by wife and boyfriend

The police said they were alerted by a neighbour about blood stains outside the couple’s house. “We found the body kept in the veranda of the house. The deceased is identified as Ismail Shaikh, an embroidery worker,” said a police officer and added that Shaikh’s neck was slashed several times.

According to the police, Shaikh’s wife, Sumaiya was questioned multiple times and she kept giving different versions each time.

The police said that the landlord of the couple’s residence in Rajeev Gandhi Nagar in Antop Hill told them about a young man who used to visit her when Shaikh was at work. “She confessed her affair with Jabbar Shaikh who works as a jewellery polisher in Zaveri Bazaar,” said a police officer. The police said that after Ismail found out about Sumaiya’s affair with Jabbar, the couple had frequent arguments for the last two months.

“On Monday, during one such argument, Sumaiya called Jabbar. He then came to their house and killed Ismail with a knife,” said a police officer and added that they have arrested the two and registered a case under sections 103 for murder of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Man killed by wife and boyfriend
