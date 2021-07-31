Home / Cities / Others / Man kills younger brother over theft of 500 in Bihar’s Kaimur district
Man kills younger brother over theft of 500 in Bihar’s Kaimur district

A 20-year-old man from a village in Kaimur district has been arrested killing his younger brother, a minor, for allegedly stealing 500 from his shop
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:58 PM IST

A 20-year-old man from a village in Kaimur district has been arrested killing his younger brother, a minor, for allegedly stealing 500 from his shop.

The incident occurred at Sondhi village under Mohania police station limits of Kaimur district on Friday night.

According to police, their mother Jhuniya Devi filed a murder case against her elder son Ramu Sharma, 20, with Mohania police, alleging that he locked her younger son Khushi Sharma, 15, inside a room and brutally assaulted him, leading to his death.

The accused, however, told police that his brother was a drug addict and often stole cash and valuables from home and his grocery shop. He said he had merely slapped his younger brother when he fell down and died.

