News / Cities / Others / Man lynched after he stabs girl’s grandfather to death in Ambedkar Nagar village

Man lynched after he stabs girl’s grandfather to death in Ambedkar Nagar village

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2023 01:41 AM IST

Police said the man, who was allegedly stalking the girl, barged into her house along with his aides. Besides, stabbing her grandfather, he also injured the girl and her parents.

LUCKNOW A man was lynched after he reportedly stabbed a 70-year-old grandfather of a girl in Ambedkar Nagar village during wee hours on Wednesday, said police officials.

Man lynched after he stabs girl’s grandfather to death in Ambedkar Nagar village (pic for representation)
Man lynched after he stabs girl’s grandfather to death in Ambedkar Nagar village (pic for representation)

Police said the man, who was allegedly stalking the girl, barged into her house along with his aides. Besides, stabbing her grandfather, he also injured the girl and her parents.

Both the man and the girl were from the same community.

Ayodhya range inspector general (IG) of police, Praveen Kumar said that the incident happened in Jhajhwa village under Hanshwar police station limits when one Mohd Azim, 25, of Nonara village entered the house of a girl to meet her on Tuesday/Wednesday midnight while some of his aides stayed outside for the safety.

He said the primary investigation suggested that there was no forced entry into the house so probably some insider must have opened the door for him.

He said the girl’s family members woke up and confronted the intruder and his aides on spotting them inside the house. He attacked them in which the girl’s grandfather was fatally stabbed while three others suffered severe injuries in the attack.

The IG said the local villagers rushed inside the house to rescue the family members and caught hold of Azim. He said the villagers tied Azim with a pillar inside the house and beat him badly following which he died.

He said the girl’s family had given a FIR of murder, attempt to murder and criminal house trespass against the deceased and one of his aides.

He said the three injured are undergoing treatment at a district hospital and further investigation in the matter is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out