LUCKNOW A man was lynched after he reportedly stabbed a 70-year-old grandfather of a girl in Ambedkar Nagar village during wee hours on Wednesday, said police officials. Man lynched after he stabs girl’s grandfather to death in Ambedkar Nagar village (pic for representation)

Police said the man, who was allegedly stalking the girl, barged into her house along with his aides. Besides, stabbing her grandfather, he also injured the girl and her parents.

Both the man and the girl were from the same community.

Ayodhya range inspector general (IG) of police, Praveen Kumar said that the incident happened in Jhajhwa village under Hanshwar police station limits when one Mohd Azim, 25, of Nonara village entered the house of a girl to meet her on Tuesday/Wednesday midnight while some of his aides stayed outside for the safety.

He said the primary investigation suggested that there was no forced entry into the house so probably some insider must have opened the door for him.

He said the girl’s family members woke up and confronted the intruder and his aides on spotting them inside the house. He attacked them in which the girl’s grandfather was fatally stabbed while three others suffered severe injuries in the attack.

The IG said the local villagers rushed inside the house to rescue the family members and caught hold of Azim. He said the villagers tied Azim with a pillar inside the house and beat him badly following which he died.

He said the girl’s family had given a FIR of murder, attempt to murder and criminal house trespass against the deceased and one of his aides.

He said the three injured are undergoing treatment at a district hospital and further investigation in the matter is on.