Man murders woman he was in extra-marital affair with, cuts up body to dispose of around Pune

PUNE A 30-year-old married man has been arrested for murdering and cutting up the body of a woman, in order to dispose it in separate locations around Pune.

The arrested man was identified as Hanumant Shinde, a resident of Budhwar peth, while the deceased woman was identified as Rojina Razia Pansare, alias Kavita Choudhury (30), according to police.

The officials of anti extortion cell -1 of Pune police crime branch, led by inspector Mahendra Jagtap, followed Shinde before bringing him in for questioning, based on information gathered by police naik Rajendra Landge.

The man had rented a flat in Narayan peth where the woman used to livem, while Shinde lived with his wife, according to police.

“He used to visit the woman from time to time. As Hanumant Shinde was married, he used to go home and that angered the woman. She used to verbally abuse him and ask him to stay back with her and live with her. On August 12, he went to her house where Rajina lias Kavita, asked him why he had not come home in the day and started verbaly abusing him. He then strangled her to death, locked the house, and fled to Akkalkot,” read a police statement.

However, Shinde returned one day after fleeing and went to her house with a four-wheeler tempo, cut her body in three parts and stuffed them in two tarpaulin bags. He hauled the bags to the truck and hurled them in different directions and locations between Bhugaon and Lavasa ghat, according to police.

Her friends lodged a missing person’s complaint at Faraskhana police station which was under investigation due to her suspicious disappearance, according to the police.

The body parts were recovered and sent to Sassoon General Hosptial for post mortem while the missing person’s case at Faraskhana was turned into a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (detruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code registered at Vishrambaug police station.