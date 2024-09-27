Man recounts murder of father by mother, paramour, 30 years on

The Hathras police is investigating a case wherein a man, now 30, has claimed that his father was buried 15 feet deep inside the house after he was killed by his mother, brothers and the paramour of his mother, 30 years ago. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The matter relates to village Gilondpur within Mursan area of Hathras district of Aligarh division.

After obtaining permission for exhuming the body, buried about 30 years back, the Hathras police allowed digging the floor in the house as told by the man, and on Thursday night, found remains of a skeleton which is now to be sent for testing, DNA sampling and post-mortem examination to ascertain if it was indeed the skeleton of Buddha Singh, who died three decades ago.

“A man named Punjabi Singh said that his father, Buddha Singh, who was reported missing 30 years ago in 1994 was actually killed by his mother (wife of Buddha Singh) assisted by his (Punjabi’s) brothers and the paramour of his mother, and the body was buried in the Aangan (courtyard) of the house where the family continue to live in Hathras,” said Nipun Agarwal, the SP, city, Hathras.

“As required in such cases of exhuming the body, the required permission was sought and digging was carried out in the presence of the magistrate by three labourers deployed and at 9 pm on Thursday, the remains of a skeleton were found deep down at the place told by Punjabi Singh,” Agarwal said.

“We are now getting the post-mortem examination conducted of the skeletal remains and will get permission for a DNA examination conducted. The DNA will be matched with the DNA sample of other family members to prove if the remains are of Buddha Singh as claimed by his son,” Agarwal said.

Punjabi Singh is 39 years old now and was 9 years old in 1994, when the alleged crime took place and thus has faint memories. He claims that his father was killed before him and thus he is an eye witness to crime committed by his mother, her paramour and brothers, including Pradeep, who was 23-years-old then, Musjes, who was 21 then and Basti Ram who was 14 years in 1994 and all three were elder to Punjabi Singh.

The villagers only recollect that Buddh Singh went missing suddenly, 30 years ago and was reported to have gone somewhere. The villagers had forgotten about Buddh Singh but tracing of a skeleton at the place exactly suggested by his son Punjabi Singh has reopened the matter, although the police is awaiting scientific clearance including DNA sample match before registering a case.