Man sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for abducting, raping minor

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a city court after he was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, police said on Saturday. A 25-year-old man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a city court after he was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, police said on Saturday. (Representational Photo)

They said that the incident had taken place on February 18, 2019 when the victim was 14 years old. An FIR was registered against the suspect on the same day under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station, they said.

According to investigators, the suspect was traced within a day and forwarded to judicial custody after being arrested.

Investigators said that during the trial of the case, the victim deposed against the suspect and the medical examination proved that she had been sexually assaulted.

On the basis of incriminating evidence, the court of additional sessions judge of Ashwani Kumar, which is a fast-track special court, held the suspect guilty on September 7 and then awarded him rigorous life imprisonment.

Sunil Kumar Parmar, special public prosecutor, who had argued the case, said that while pronouncing the sentence, the court observed that the maximum possible punishment should be given to a convict in such cases of crimes against women to set an example to society.

“The court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict which will be paid to the victim’s family. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict will have to undergo a simple imprisonment of six more months,” he added.