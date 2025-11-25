A young man shot dead his wife, father and himself inside his home in Rohtas late on Monday night, police said. Man shoots wife, father before shooting self at Rohtas

They added that the incident occurred at Dihra village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhanas police station of the district.

According to the family of the deceased, Amit Kumar Singh had quarrelled with his wife earlier in the evening. At around 12.30 am, family members woke up after hearing a gunshot and rushed to Amit’s room. They found his wife, Nitu Devi, lying dead with a bullet wound to the head.

Amit’s father, Shaligram Singh, and other family members tried to snatch the double-barrelled gun and calm him down, as he appeared to be in a fit of rage. However, he shot his father in the head. The family members fled to the first floor, locked themselves in, and pleaded with Amit not to kill himself, but he put the gun to his temple and pulled the trigger. Both died on the spot.

Amit’s mental condition had not been good and he had been receiving treatment from a doctor in Varanasi, his elder brother, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saket Kumar reached the scene with a police team and seized the licensed gun and cartridges, including three spent shells. Police collected evidence and took the bodies to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raushan Kumar said he was at the spot and that police were questioning family members and neighbours to determine the motive behind the murders and suicide. They were also looking into the young man’s mental state and any family tensions. The 12-bore double-barrelled gun used in the incident was licensed in the father’s name.