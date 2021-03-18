Man who fired, injured police constable arrested after shootout in Ghazipur

New Delhi

A 25-year-old alleged snatcher, who along with his two associates had shot and injured a policeman on duty in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy last month, was arrested after a shootout in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Wednesday night.

A total of five rounds were exchanged between the suspect and the police team. Of the two bullets fired by the police, one hit the suspect, identified as Adil alias Shakeel, in his thigh. Adil was injured and caught with a semi-automatic pistol, three cartridges and a bike. He was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that on February 25 around 6pm, Adil and his two associates – Yogesh Verma and a minor boy – were roaming around on a motorcycle in JJ Colony, Bhalswa Dairy looking for a target, when they were spotted and challenged by two policemen on duty — constables Sandeep and Bhupender. The constables became suspicious and stopped the trio for checking at a police picket.

“The policemen asked them to show the documents of their bike. But, instead the trio fled. When the policemen chased and tried to catch them, the suspects opened fire. One bullet hit constable Sandeep in his abdomen while Bhupender escaped unhurt,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

A case was registered and several teams started looking for the three suspects. Two of them, including the juvenile, were apprehended on March 1, following a gun battle with an outer-north district team in Rohini Sector-30. Adil, however, continue to be on the run.

On March 17 (Wednesday night), the special cell team received information that Adil would be coming near the paper market n Ghazipur on a bike. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the suspect was asked to surrender as the police team spotted him. However, Adil again whipped out a pistol and opened fire at the police party, DCP Kushwah said.

“Adil fired three bullets while two were fired by the police personnel in self-defence. He suffered a bullet in his right leg and was alter arrested. The bike he was riding was the one used during the firing on the two policemen last month,” added the DCP.