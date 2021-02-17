Man who ran a YouTube news channel found shot dead in west Delhi

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man who ran a YouTube channel for local news and also worked as a housekeeper in a housing society was found shot dead in a street in west Delhi’s Bharat Vihar, close to Dwarka, in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

Santosh Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder over personal enmity. “The crime doesn’t appear to have anything to do with his journalism,” said Meena.

The case remained unsolved until Wednesday evening, the officer said, adding that multiple teams were put on the job to identify the killer.

The DCP identified the dead man as Dalbir Singh, a resident of Bharat Vihar.

“A little after midnight, someone noticed Singh lying injured on the road, a few metres from his home. His scooter was lying nearby,” said the officer.

Believing him to be involved in a road mishap, his wife rushed him to a nearby hospital where even doctors believed he was involved in a vehicular accident. “We received a call from the hospital at 1.47 am. When we took a close look at the body, we found a gunshot wound to his left forehead. That is when we realised that it was a murder,” the officer said, adding that the autopsy report is yet to arrive.