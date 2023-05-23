Home / Cities / Others / Manas Manthan: Memorial lecture held to mark death anniv of poet Govind Narayan Mishra

Manas Manthan: Memorial lecture held to mark death anniv of poet Govind Narayan Mishra

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2023 10:14 PM IST

JV Vaishampayan said self-reliance is advisable to the extent where a nation is able to meet its basic needs and the requirements of its citizens without having to borrow from other countries

LUCKNOW On the occasion of the 23rd death anniversary of Hindi poet and writer Pandit Govind Narayan Mishra, the Vaidyaraj Siddhigopal Charitable Trust held a memorial event titled ‘Manas Manthan’ at the Bharatiya Shiksha Shodh Sansthan here on Tuesday.

Memorial lecture delivered by former VC of Bundelkhand University Prof. J.V. Vaishampayan. (HT Photo)
During the event, JV Vaishampayan, former vice chancellor of the Bundelkhand University, delivered a memorial lecture at the ceremony. In his address, Vaishampayan spoke on self-reliance and self-sufficiency in the individual and national contexts. He cited examples from our contemporary history to push his points. The former V-C also pointed out that complete self-sufficiency and a lack of dependency on one another might be more detrimental than helpful. “Every component of the society is related to each other only through mutual dependence even though the percentage of interdependence may vary. A nation, like an individual, cannot be self-sufficient for all its needs,” he said.

Vaishampayan, however, added that self-reliance is advisable to the extent where a nation is able to meet its basic needs and the requirements of its citizens without having to borrow from other countries. “Every country should see that as far as possible, the essential commodities for the citizens of the country should be produced in the country itself, so that the public does not face difficulty in times of difficulty, like they did during the Covid pandemic,” he said.

Members of the institute, academicians, and educators from various other reputed institutions such as the Lucknow University, Bundelkhand University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and others attended the event.

lucknow
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
