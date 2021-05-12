Mandis closed for two days to protest Pappu Yadav’s arrest

PATNA

Wholesale markets of fruits and vegetables at Bahadurpur will remain closed for two days to protest the arrest of former Madhepura MP and Jan Adhikar party chief Pappu Yadav alias Rajiv Ranjan.

Shashikant Prasad, who heads the association fruits and vegetables wholesalers in Patna, said, “We have decided to close wholesale mandis from May 13 to May 14 against the arrest of Pappu Yadav, who stood with the helpless relatives of Covid patients at hospitals round the clock.”

“Pappu Yadav was also supplying medicines, oxygen cylinders, ambulances, ventilators, Remdesivir injections to the poor and would reach out to patients without any discrimination. Away from his wife and children during the pandemic, he was providing food to the families of Covid patents at important hospitals,” he said.