Manesar: Legal dispute over Municipal Solid Waste management contracts

Gurugram: A legal suit has been filed in the District and Sessions Court, Gurugram, seeking a permanent injunction against the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) to halt the issuance of short-term tenders for municipal solid waste management. The complainant, an intending bidder for waste collection, transportation, and processing contracts, alleges that the MCM violated established state guidelines by inviting proposals for a one-year contract instead of the mandated long-term contracts of five to ten years.

The complainant argues that the short-term tendering approach not only contravenes the directives issued by the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana (DULB), but also undermines public health and sanitation standards. According to the complainant, long-term contracts are essential for ensuring sustainable waste management practices, attracting significant investments, and enabling the adoption of advanced technological solutions. Short-term contracts, on the other hand, discourage larger companies from participating and lead to inefficiencies, further delaying progress in waste management.

The legal suit highlights that on July 12, the DULB issued two memos outlining a framework for municipal waste management, mandating long-term contracts. However, the MCM allegedly ignored these directives and issued a request for proposals (RFP) for one-year contracts in July 2024. The complainant claims that this deviation creates opportunities for irregularities, potentially favouring certain contractors and excluding fair competition, thus depriving legitimate bidders of their rights.

In the plea, the complainant has requested the High Court to restrain the MCM from proceeding with the disputed tendering process and to direct the implementation of the DULB guidelines to prioritize public safety and sanitation. The suit emphasizes the urgency of the matter, stating that the complainant would suffer irreparable losses if the short-term tendering practice continues.

“The decision to seek legal recourse stems from a commitment to ensuring that waste management in Manesar is handled responsibly and in accordance with public interest, legal norms and as per new government tender documents. There are serious questions about whether the tender process adequately considered the new norms established by the directorate of urban local bodies and its community impact, which are crucial for sustainable development and public health. This legal action is aimed at safeguarding the rights of residents to a proper, lawful, and effective waste management system that truly benefits the community without compromising on quality or ethics,” said Akarsh Dutt Sharma, the complainant as well as counsel.