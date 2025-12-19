Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Manipur: 16 IEDs recovered in Churachandpur two days after Torbung attack

ByThomas Ngangom
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 09:49 am IST

The explosives were recovered during a search operation in and around Lungdeiphai Leinom village junction, Kangvai area, Churchandpur

Security forces in Manipur on Thursday recovered 16 abandoned improvised explosive devices (IED) at Lungdeiphai Leinom village junction, Kangvai area in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Friday.

The development comes two days after a suspected armed Kuki group had launched an attack in Torbung. (HT sourced photo)
“The explosives were recovered during a search operation in and around Lungdeiphai Leinom village junction, Kangvai area, Churchandpur”, officials said.

The IEDs have since been neutralised by a bomb disposal squad.

The development comes two days after a suspected armed Kuki group had launched an attack with indiscriminate firing along with bombings at Torbung Sabal Mamang Leikai, Bishnupur district that is adjacent to Kangvai village.

The attack was carried out following a security review meeting conducted at Churachandpur on the same day chaired by DGP Manipur, Rajiv Singh.

Also Read: Manipur: Fresh tension erupts at border village of Bishnupur and Churachandpur, one injured

Later, on the same day, security forces had recovered one Long Range Improvised Pumpi (country made bomb launching tube), four Medium Range Improvised Pumpi,

One Medium Range Barrel-Blasted Improvised Pumpi, one IED weighing approximately 3kg, one single barrel firearm, and seventeen empty cases of different calibres.

Meanwhile, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in a statement signed by its secretary (information and publicity) Ginza Vualzong, said people had consistently exercised restraint and respected the buffer zone arrangement to prevent further bloodshed.

“The Manipur crisis is not a law-and-order issue but a political one rooted in ethnic cleansing. Peace will come only through a political solution,” the statement added.

AI Summary AI Summary

Security forces in Manipur recovered 16 abandoned IEDs on Thursday during a search operation in Churachandpur district, following an armed attack by a suspected Kuki group. The explosives were neutralized by a bomb disposal squad. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, which the Kuki-Zo Council attributes to deeper political issues rather than mere law enforcement challenges.