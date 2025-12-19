Manipur: 16 IEDs recovered in Churachandpur two days after Torbung attack

Security forces in Manipur on Thursday recovered 16 abandoned improvised explosive devices (IED) at Lungdeiphai Leinom village junction, Kangvai area in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Friday. The development comes two days after a suspected armed Kuki group had launched an attack in Torbung. (HT sourced photo)

“The explosives were recovered during a search operation in and around Lungdeiphai Leinom village junction, Kangvai area, Churchandpur”, officials said.

The IEDs have since been neutralised by a bomb disposal squad.

The development comes two days after a suspected armed Kuki group had launched an attack with indiscriminate firing along with bombings at Torbung Sabal Mamang Leikai, Bishnupur district that is adjacent to Kangvai village.

The attack was carried out following a security review meeting conducted at Churachandpur on the same day chaired by DGP Manipur, Rajiv Singh.

Later, on the same day, security forces had recovered one Long Range Improvised Pumpi (country made bomb launching tube), four Medium Range Improvised Pumpi,

One Medium Range Barrel-Blasted Improvised Pumpi, one IED weighing approximately 3kg, one single barrel firearm, and seventeen empty cases of different calibres.

Meanwhile, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in a statement signed by its secretary (information and publicity) Ginza Vualzong, said people had consistently exercised restraint and respected the buffer zone arrangement to prevent further bloodshed.

“The Manipur crisis is not a law-and-order issue but a political one rooted in ethnic cleansing. Peace will come only through a political solution,” the statement added.