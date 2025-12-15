BJP asks its Manipur MLAs to work towards normalcy and peace

At a closed-door meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from Manipur with party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and northeast coordinator Sambit Patra on Sunday, the MLAs from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities were directed to be proactive in restoring normalcy and work towards ensuring peace, people aware of the matter said. The meeting was conducted in three rounds, a Manipur MLA told HT

During the meeting held at the party headquarters in Delhi, the two senior functionaries sternly told the MLAs in the ethnic strife-torn state to set an example by travelling to each other’s areas and ensure free movement of both communities, the people cited above added.

“The BJP Manipur Legislature Party meeting was held today at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Shri @BLSanthosh ji and Northeast Coordinator Shri @sambitswaraj ji. The discussion centred on the peace and progress of Manipur,” the BJP said in a post on X, sharing a photo of the MLAs at the meeting.

Though there were speculations that the meeting would discuss the formation of a popular government in Manipur, which has been under the President’s rule since February 13, the people cited above said the discussions centred around peace and progress of the state and to strengthen the party’s vision for the region’s development.

The meeting was conducted in three rounds, a Manipur MLA told HT. “The first round of talk was conducted with the Kuki-Zo MLAs, followed by Meitei and Naga MLAs separately. Later, the BJP MLAs jointly sit together and conclude the meeting,” the legislator said.

Though no official confirmation came on the government formation talks, the MLA cited above said there was a consensus among the legislators on the issue. “A new popular government is most likely coming in Manipur, and the Centre also wanted to bring a new inclusive popular government,” the MLA said, adding that no agenda on the appointment of a leader was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as four of the seven BJP MLAs from Kuki-Zo communities attended it alongside the Meitei legislators — a first since violence broke out on May 3, 2023 and divided the state on ethnic lines.

A person aware of the meeting in New Delhi said: “The Kuki-Zo MLAs were asked why they were not coming to Imphal. They cited their safety as a reason. Both sides have been told that security will be provided and MLAs from both communities have to set an example by travelling to each other’s area before a government is formed.”

In the last few months, the BJP has been trying to build a consensus around a new chief minister candidate, who would be supported by all legislators. The Manipur assembly is currently in suspended animation (it has not been dissolved).

In the 60-member Manipur legislative assembly, the BJP has 32 seats, the NPP seven, JD(U) six, Naga People’s Front (NPF) five, Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) two, and the Congress five, while three are independent MLAs.

In a statement after the meeting, BJP MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, said: “I’m delighted to have attended the BJP Manipur Legislature Party meeting, where we explored ways to advance Manipur’s peace and progress alongside esteemed leaders… Discussions aimed to strengthen the party’s vision for the region’s development.”