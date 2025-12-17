Manipur: Fresh tension erupts at border village of Bishnupur and Churachandpur, one injured

Fresh tension erupted at at Torbung area bordering Bishnupur and Churachandpur district of Manipur on Tuesday at around 8.30 pm following cross-firing between security forces and unknown armed miscreants, officials confirmed. Officials also reported that at least one civilian injured during the incident however the identity of the injured is yet to be ascertained.(ANI/Representational)

According to locals of from Phougakchao Ikhai and Torbung, under the instruction of government around 389 internally displaced persons from 67 families were resettled at Torbung.

Officials said at around 8.30 pm some unknown armed miscreants from Churachandpur side allegedly launched the attack at Torbung village and security forces retaliated immediately. The unknown armed miscreants also allegedly used bombs which last around 20 minutes.

The fresh gunfight has triggered panic among the villagers of the area.

Officials said reinforcement teams from State police and central security forces have rushed to the area to control the situation but the situation in the Torbung remains tense.

Manipur has been under crisis since May 3, 2023 killing over 260 individuals and more than 60,000 were displaced. To control the crisis, Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13. However, with the initiatives of government resettlement of displaced have been started from Bishnupur district.

Recently, on December 14, BJP MLAs including 4 Kuki-Zo held a high-level closed-door meeting at the national capital.

BJP MLAs who attended the meeting had expressed that the meeting was a pathway to restoration of peace.

According to a police statement The Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, visited Churachandpur district on Tuesday.

During the visit, the DGP inaugurated the Conference Room of the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur. He thereafter chaired a comprehensive security review meeting with officers of Manipur Police and other security forces deployed in the district to assess the prevailing security situation and review preparedness.

The DGP also held interactions with representatives of various CSOs of the district.