SC to hear plea for President’s rule in Bengal, notes criticism on alleged overreach

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear an application seeking President’s rule in West Bengal over the communal violence in Murshidabad, even as it observed remarks were being made against it for allegedly encroaching upon the legislative turf through recent judgments. The plea sought a direction to deploy central forces. (ANI)

West Bengal residents Devdutta Maji and Mani Munjal sought the President’s Rule in the state, citing alleged attacks on Hindus after protests against the new law for regulating and managing Waqf or Islamic charitable endowments this month.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain mentioned the plea and requested it be heard along with pending petitions for the imposition of President’s rule over the violence in West Bengal following the 2021 assembly elections.

A bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and AG Masih asked Jain: “You want us to issue a writ of mandamus [directing a public official, government body, or agency] to impose President’s Rule. As it is, we are being blamed for encroaching upon the legislative and executive functions.”

The bench’s remarks came against the backdrop of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar’s comments over the April 8 judgment setting a timeline of three months for Presidential assent on state bills. Dhankar called the Supreme Court a “super Parliament” and termed the extraordinary powers it exercised under Article 142 a “nuclear missile” against democratic forces.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey on Saturday criticised the Supreme Court’s observations on the Waqf law and said it was “responsible for inciting religious wars”. BJP chief JP Nadda distanced the party from the comments. He said the BJP has always respected the judiciary and “gladly accepted its orders and suggestions”.

The bench allowed Maji and Munjal’s plea to be listed after Jain cited the 2021 matter. “All we seek is a report under Article 355 of the Constitution from the state,” said Jain.

Article 355 deals with the Union government’s duty to protect states against external aggression and internal disturbance, a ground for the President’s rule. The provision requires the Union government to ensure that the state runs according to the Constitution.

Maji and Munjal pointed to alleged violence against Hindus in the state from 2022 to April 2025. They sought the formation of a former Supreme Court judge-led three-member committee to inquire into the violence, particularly in Murshidabad.

The plea sought direction to deploy central forces in the violence-affected areas and for the state government to ensure the life, liberty, and dignity of citizens.

The plea alleged Hindus were targeted during the Murshidabad violence. It also highlighted violence on Ram Navami on April 6 in Kolkata and stone throwing during a Holi celebration in Birbhum and other incidents. The plea cited violence in Sandeshkhali and allegations of sexual assault and land grab against local ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) functionary Shahjahan Sheikh.