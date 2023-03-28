Manipur boy wins 3 medals in World Weightlifting Championship in Albania

17-year-old N Tomchou Meetei from Manipur won three medals including two silvers at the ongoing 2023 IWF Youth Men and Women World Weightlifting Championships at Durres, Albania. The championship which began on March 25 will continue till April 1,2023. (HT photo)

The championship which began on March 25 will continue till April 1,2023.

Tomchou Meetei won bronze medal in snatch category and silver medal in clean & jerk category while another silver in overall with a total of 234 kg.

He managed 131 kg in clean and jerk to win the silver and 103 kg in snatch to finish third and to amass a total of 234 kg in the men’s 55 kg category for second place.

K Duong of Vietnam topped the category with a total lift of 258 kg, 114 kg in snatch and 144 kg in clean and jerk while Akyun Burak of Turkey was third with a total lift of 227 kg (102 kg in snatch and 125 kg in clean and jerk).

Tekhellambam Bobo and Ch Premila, both coaches of National Sports Academy (NSA) in Imphal who trained Meetei at their academy, said that he became the first sportsperson from NSA who bagged a medal in the international comppetition while he is currently undergoing training at the academy.

“Even though he was born and brought up in a poor family he is a hard working lifter in our academy. He has enough potential in winning medals in upcoming competitions as he is currently national youth record holder in clean & jerk,” saidcoach Bobo.

Tomchou, who is a resident of Ngairangbam Awamg Mamang Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district, has won several medals in national competitions after his first participation in Bodhgaya, Bihar (2019) followed by Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati (2020) and Patliala, Punjab (2021).

He also participated in national competitions in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha (2022), Nagarcoil, Tamil Nadu (2022-23) and Khelo India Youth Games, Indore (2023).

He won his first silver medal in an international competition at 2023 IWF Youth Men and Women World Weightlifting Championship, Albania.

Manipur Weightlifting Association congratulated the lifter for his achievement at the world championship.

“It’s a proud moment for us that young Indian weightlifters show a good game in the 2023 IWF Youth Men & Women World Weightlifting Championships at Durres, Albania. Indian weightlifting team won three more medals on the second day of 2023 IWF Youth Men & Women World Weightlifting Championships at Durres, Albania on March 26, 2023, winning 2 silver in snatch, 1 bronze in clean & jerk and 2 bronze medals in total on the opening day of Youth World Weightlifting Championships,” President Sahdev Yadav of Indian Weightlifting Federation said.