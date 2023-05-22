All possible efforts taken up to restore peace in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that all possible efforts are being taken up to restore peace and normalcy in the state. The Manipur CM addressing officials at the observance of National Anti-Terrorism Day. (Twitter | N Biren Singh)

Singh was speaking at the observation of Anti-terrorism Day 2023 at the Manipur Secretariat on Sunday in presence of the council of ministers, MLAs and senior state officials.

“Every community residing in the state are like family members and it is a part of life that family members sometimes quarrel with one another”, he said, stressing the need to put efforts in trying to restore the brotherhood among different communities.

He appealed to the public not to organise any rally or hold placards and banners which would hurt the sentiments of other communities.

Urging the public to have faith in the government, he informed that essential items necessary for relief camps have been looked into, with a team of ministers and MLAs visiting different relief camps.

Books are being distributed to students staying at relief camps and pregnant women are shifted to safer places, he added.

On observing the Anti-terrorism Day, he maintained that the day is being observed across the country to condemn terror activities of every form and root it out.

Delivering his presidential speech of the observation, power minister Thongam Biswajit Singh stated that the Anti-terrorism Day observation reminded every citizen of the destruction and impacts caused by terror activities globally.

CM Biren administered Anti-terrorism Day pledge to all present at the venue and a minute’s silence was also observed for all the losses incurred during the recent violence occurred in the state.

