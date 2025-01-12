Manipur CM seeks help of Naga community in resolving ethnic crisis

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday urged the state’s Naga community leaders to play a greater role in resolving the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addresses the 42nd Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang General Conference at Maram in Senapati district on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing the 42nd Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang (MKS) General Conference at Maram in the Naga-dominated Senapati district, Singh said: “I want to appeal to the Naga communities that a third party is required to resolve and settle the current issues and restore peace. For this, Church and community leaders need to take responsibility and initiatives. Whatever grievances and problems exist can all be resolved under the Constitution and the rules and Acts of the Manipur government.”

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei community, which is dominant in Imphal Valley, and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities, who are a majority in nearby hill districts, since May last year. The clashes have claimed at least 260 lives till date and displaced nearly 60,000 persons.

“Whatever has happened has happened. As I said during my New Year’s message, it’s time to forget and forgive past mistakes. We need to jointly walk the path of peace and restore the Manipur of old (times). We need to work together to resolve this crisis. I seek the support of everyone gathered here today, including elected members, former elected members, and church leaders, to overcome this crisis. I am available 24X7 and will provide whatever is required from the government to establish peace in the state,” Singh added.

He added, “I need your help. Somebody has to step forward. During the Kuki and Naga clashes of the ‘90s, we worked hard to bring a solution. Similarly, I seek your support now. I have heard of such endeavors to bring peace, but I urge all of you to take the initiative assertively.”

“The population of the Maram tribe, which has existed for thousands of years, is hardly 1 lakh. However, in some constituencies, there has been a 400% rise in population. The concerns of the indigenous people should be addressed, and all 34 recognised tribes need to live together. The cultures of these tribes are displayed at the Sangai Ethnic Park and include those of the Thadou, Gangte, Mao, and Maram, among others. The government has never worked against any community. The war on drugs was launched to save the youth and future generations,” Biren said.

Biren further stated that the identification of illegal immigrants aims to save and protect the numerically smaller indigenous communities. “Do not misunderstand or misinterpret us,” he said.