Manipur draft electoral roll has more women voters than men

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur on Monday published the draft electoral roll for the state which now has 19,68,476 voters.

The total electorate in Manipur now includes 10,12,655 women, 9,55,657 men and 164 members of the third gender.

Announcing this during a press conference in Imphal this afternoon, CEO Manipur Rajesh Agarwal said that the printed copy of draft electoral rolls of each assembly constituency and another copy in DVD-ROM will be made available free of cost to the recognised national and state political parties.

Manipur will go to THE polls in early 2022 along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

Stating that the gender ratio as of the date of draft electoral roll publication is 1060 compared to 1058 as of January 2021, the CEO said that women are more proactive in registering themselves in electoral rolls than men.

The elector to population ratio (EPR) of the state is 55.81 percent because of low EPR in the hill districts. The projected population of the state is around 35,27,064 in 2022.

On the other hand, the total number of polling stations across the state has reached 2,959 with an increase of 65 polling stations, including 13 each in Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts. The locations of 85 polling stations were changed.

The period for filing claims and objections to the draft electoral roll will be between November 1 to 30 while November 13, 14, 27 and 28 have been scheduled for the special campaign dates to clarify or register new voters.

“During this period, one can enrol, delete from, make corrections and apply for transposition of his-her name in the electoral roll,” the CEO said. “The Application forms may be submitted to the electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and booth level officers through physical forms.”

To oversee the activities of special summary revision in the electoral districts, three senior officers of the state government have been appointed, he added.

The first level checking (FLC) of EVMs has started in all the 11 electoral districts with the deployment of 44 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. So far, the FLC for Jiribam district has been completed.

A team of the Election Commission of India, led by deputy election commissioner Nitesh Vyas, visited the state on October 27 to see the poll preparedness of conduct of elections.

On October 30, the office of the CEO, Manipur, briefed the representatives of recognised national and state political parties about the programme of Special Summary Revision with respect to 1st January 2022.