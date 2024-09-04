Manipur ex-cop’s abandoned house set ablaze; Police request Army for training

After the drone attack incident on Sunday in the Imphal West district, suspected Kuki miscreants set ablaze an abandoned house of a former Manipur police officer in Jiribam district on Wednesday morning, police said. Security personnel stand guard at the violence-affected areas in Imphal on Tuesday. (ANI)

Police officials said that the abandoned house belonged to Sinam Bipin, the former officer-in-charge of Borobekra police station in Jiribam district. The incident occurred around 3.30am in Jakuradhor Bazaar.

The family had already vacated the house after violence erupted in June.

After the drone bombing attack at Koutruk, Imphal West, attacks on Meitei villages have continued.

In response to the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, the Manipur Police Department has acquired several 7.62mm MMG MK 2A1 machine guns from the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur. The machine guns have already been collected and have reached Manipur.

This development comes as terrorists have intensified their attacks on both civilians and security forces in the Manipur Valley.

Since the Manipur Police do not have trained personnel for these weapons, they have requested assistance from the 57th Mountain Division of the Indian Army on Wednesday. The division has been asked to train state police personnel at the Manipur Police Training College in Pangei. A 21-day training schedule has been proposed, starting from September 9.