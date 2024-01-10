Manipur govt declines permission for ground to launch Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Manipur government on Wednesday declined permission to launch the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Hapta Kangjeibung, in Imphal East. Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra (middle) addressing media persons after meeting the chief minister. (HT photo)

Confirming the development, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra on Wednesday said, “We met the chief minister in connection with the permission for the venue of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today. The chief minister declined to give permission for Hafta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound.”

“It is very unfortunate. It is a violation of people’s rights and the political rights of the people, more particularly the people of Manipur,” Meghachandra said.

“So, we’ll arrange an alternative private place for the scheduled programme even if the government declines to give permission for a public place”, he added.

Meghachandra was accompanied by MPCC vice president Hareshwar Goshwami along with other members during the meeting with the state chief minister N Biren Singh at the latter’s office in Imphal on Wednesday.

‘Manipur to Mumbai’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ organised by Congress is scheduled to start from Imphal on January 14 and culminate on March 20 in Mumbai covering 6,700km across 15 states in 66 days.

On Monday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal-led All India Congress Committee (AICC) team arrived in Imphal to oversee the preparatory works ahead of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.