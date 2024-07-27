Manipur Guv directs child rights panel to submit report on relief camps

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey has directed the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) to submit a report on the conditions of children living in the relief camps, both in the valleys and the hill districts of the strife-torn northeastern state. Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey (ANI File)

The governor gave the directive when a delegation led by MCPCR chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar called on the former at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday, according to a press release by the public relations officer (PRO), Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the MCPCR delegation submitted a memorandum regarding the enactment of the Manipur State Policy for Children, 2020 and the adoption of Regulatory Guidelines for Hostels of Educational Institutions for Children in the State.

The delegation stated that the Manipur State Policy for Children, 2020 consists of various structures, principles, and guidelines which help address the existing plight of children affected by ethnic violence.

They added that Regulatory Guidelines for Hostels of Educational Institutions for Children are highly indispensable for preventing children from becoming addicted to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, which are easily available in many unregulated hostels and boarding facilities.

The governor, while listening to the demands, appreciated the work done by MCPCR in helping the children in the state and assured them that she would extend all possible help. She also stressed that the welfare and protection of the children are paramount, the release said.