Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur: Indefinite restriction imposed in 2 Kamjong villages after arson attack

ByThomas Ngangom
Apr 23, 2025 08:11 PM IST

The Kamjong district magistrate has imposed a prohibition on movement for residents of the two affected villages from 2 pm on Wednesday until further orders

IMPHAL: The district magistrate of Kamjong district, Manipur, has imposed indefinite restrictions in two villages following an arson attack by unidentified armed miscreants on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said that the arson attack occurred approximately 80 kilometers east of Chassad police station, near the Indo-Myanmar border, and whether there are casualties during the incident is yet to be confirmed. (Representational image)
Police said that the arson attack occurred approximately 80 kilometers east of Chassad police station, near the Indo-Myanmar border, and whether there are casualties during the incident is yet to be confirmed. (Representational image)

According to an order issued by district magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter, the superintendent of police reported that the villages of Gampal and Haiyang (a hamlet of Gampal), under Sahamphung sub-division, Kamjong district, were set ablaze around 9 am by unknown miscreants.

The incident, the order noted, poses a significant risk to law and order and may disrupt peace and public tranquility in the area.

Citing sub-section 1 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district magistrate has imposed a prohibition on movement for residents of the affected villages. The restrictions came into effect at 2 pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until further notice.

Police said that “the incident occurred approximately 80 kilometers east of Chassad police station, near the Indo-Myanmar border, and whether there are casualties during the incident is yet to be confirmed.”

Kamjong is a Naga-dominated district that shares its eastern boundary with Myanmar.

Attempts to contact district police for further details were unsuccessful.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: Indefinite restriction imposed in 2 Kamjong villages after arson attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On