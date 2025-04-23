Manipur: Indefinite restriction imposed in 2 Kamjong villages after arson attack

IMPHAL: The district magistrate of Kamjong district, Manipur, has imposed indefinite restrictions in two villages following an arson attack by unidentified armed miscreants on Wednesday morning, officials said. Police said that the arson attack occurred approximately 80 kilometers east of Chassad police station, near the Indo-Myanmar border, and whether there are casualties during the incident is yet to be confirmed. (Representational image)

According to an order issued by district magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter, the superintendent of police reported that the villages of Gampal and Haiyang (a hamlet of Gampal), under Sahamphung sub-division, Kamjong district, were set ablaze around 9 am by unknown miscreants.

The incident, the order noted, poses a significant risk to law and order and may disrupt peace and public tranquility in the area.

Citing sub-section 1 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the district magistrate has imposed a prohibition on movement for residents of the affected villages. The restrictions came into effect at 2 pm on Wednesday and will remain in place until further notice.

Kamjong is a Naga-dominated district that shares its eastern boundary with Myanmar.

Attempts to contact district police for further details were unsuccessful.