Manipur launches scheme for early identification and diagnosis of diseases

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Thursday launched “CM’s Health for All” scheme, saying it will be mainly focused on early identification and diagnosis of diseases through check-ups at the people’s doorsteps, treatment, and follow-ups. He added the beneficiaries will also be given free medicines if diagnosed with any disease. Singh said 64 villages spread across the state’s 16 districts will be covered under the scheme.

The chief minister distributed standard portable medical equipment and other gadgets to the healthcare workers for the implementation of the scheme.

Additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) V Vumlunmang said, “We are using IT platform, National Health Mission, NCD, eSanjeevani for telemedicine and all these will be combined to give doorstep services to the people of Manipur.”

The state government earlier in 2018 launched a scheme under which eligible households were provided health cover up to ₹2 lakh annually for seven critical diseases. Until August, around 41,9000 beneficiaries were enrolled for the scheme.