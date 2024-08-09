Manipur: Opposition MLAs stage walkout from assembly, boycott remaining sittings

Five opposition MLAs of the Manipur assembly staged a walkout during the ongoing session on Friday and boycotted the remaining sittings after their appeal to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rejected. Opposition MLAs of Manipur demonstrate outside the assembly on Friday. (HT Photo)

The issue surfaced after opposition MLAs from the Congress appealed to the ruling parties to take a unanimous decision in the House to seek an appointment with the PM to resolve the crisis in Manipur.

On Thursday, during the sitting of the 6th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, opposition MLA Th Lokeswar urged chief minister N Biren Singh to back the move.

With the same demand, five opposition MLAs, including former chief minister Okram Ibobi, former speaker Th Lokeshwar, and Manipur PCC president K Meghachandra, submitted notices for private members’ resolutions to the Speaker on August 2, who rejected it.

Ibobi on Friday told media persons outside the assembly, “It is not necessary to continue the session in such a situation, hence the opposition MLAs walked out from the session. Moreover, the opposition will also boycott the remaining session.”