Manipur Police cracks down on arms smuggling, extortion gangs; six arrested

Manipur Police on Tuesday busted an inter-state organised gang involved in illegal arms trade and arrested four people. The arrests are part of operations across the state aimed at neutralising criminal and insurgent networks operating in Manipur, officials said on Wednesday. Police have said that all arrested individuals will be produced before the relevant courts. (HT sourced photo)

“On June 24, we successfully cracked down on an inter-state organised gang involved in illegal arms trade. The gang had been operating clandestinely in the Greater Imphal area, smuggling unauthorized arms across different states. We have taken into custody four individuals involved in this network, including a known cadre of the United National Liberation Front (P) [UNLF (P)] faction”, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the arrested individuals were found in possession of a large cache of firearms and ammunition. The officer added, “We recovered high-end pistols including Smith & Wesson, Sig Sauer, Glock, JD Taurus, and Beretta models, along with several loaded magazines. In total, over 150 rounds of live ammunition were seized, indicating the scale at which this group was operating.”

In a separate operation conducted the same day, three active cadres of the United National Liberation Front (P) UNLF (P) were arrested from Babupara in Imphal West.

“These individuals were extorting money from government employees and contractors, using threats to secure contract work. Their actions have spread fear among the local population”, the officer said.

He confirmed that pistols, live ammunition, mobile phones, cash, and identification documents were seized during the arrests.

In Thoubal district, another suspect believed to be an active cadre of the UNLF (Ningolmacha), was arrested from the Lilong Hangamthabi area. According to officials aware of the matter, he was actively involved in extorting money from shops, individuals, and even government establishments. “He had been issuing monetary demands across Thoubal district,” a police official said, adding that a mobile phone and personal documents had been recovered from him.

In a similar operation, police arrested a People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive [PREPAK (Pro)] (a banned underground outfit) faction operative, identified as Thoudam Johnjackson Singh, from his residence at Liwa Road, Ahongshangbam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West.

A senior police official confirmed the arrest and stated, “We are tracking all elements involved in subversive activities, and we will continue our crackdown on groups trying to destabilise the region.”

Police have said that all arrested individuals will be produced before the relevant courts, and investigations are underway to identify further links to arms trafficking and militant networks.