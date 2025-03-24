Manipur: 6 arrested for involvement in clash between Arambai Tenggol, UNLF-P members

Six people were arrested for their involvement in a clash between members of Arambai Tenggol (AT), a Meitei group and the United National Liberation Front Pambei faction (UNLF-P) on Sunday, Manipur Police said. The arrest comes a day after violent confrontations between the two groups took place in Imphal East district. (Representative file photo)

The arrest comes a day after violent confrontations between the two groups took place in Imphal East district, police said.

On November 29, 2023, the Pambei faction of the UNLF signed a ceasefire agreement with the central government.

“During the clash, four cadres of the UNLF-P were arrested after receiving first aid at Shija Hospital, Imphal”, a statement by the Manipur Police said.

“Later on, the same day, while conducting a search operation following the incident, security forces raided the Arambai Tenggol Unit-17 camp in Khurai under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East. Arms, weapons, and 15 grams of suspected heroin number 4 were seized”, the statement added.

All the arrested AT members were identified.

“They were arrested in connection with the clash between AT and UNLF-P at Kongpal Khong, Imphal East, on March 22, 2025. Raids are ongoing to arrest other accused individuals. It is worth mentioning that four UNLF-P members were already apprehended on the same day,” the police statement said.

The violent incident took place on Saturday afternoon when around 15-20 members of Arambai Tenggol barged into the residence of a member of the UNLF-P in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai and attacked members of the Imphal Valley-based outfit, a report in news agency PTI said.

Earlier, in response to an appeal by state governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to surrender illegal and looted arms, AT volunteers handed over 246 weapons, including assault rifles, explosives, and other arms, on February 28.