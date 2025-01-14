Manipur outfit UNLF ‘probes’ rape in hotel, shoots accused in leg as punishment

IMPHAL: A banned militant group in Manipur on Monday said that it shot a 30-year-old man in his leg to punish him for rape of a 28-year-old woman in an Imphal hotel on January 10. The UNLF, the oldest Meitei insurgent group in Manipur, continues to remain a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. One faction of the outfit signed a peace deal with the government in 2023 (X/AmitShah)

In a statement, the Koireng-faction of United National Liberation Front (UNLF) said the punishment was handed out to Khaidem Nongdam Khanganba, 30, of Imphal West district following its investigation.

The rape survivor was staying alone in Hotel Imphal after returning to the state from Delhi.

The statement said Khanganba, who was in the hotel to celebrate a birthday, impersonated a hotel staffer to enter her room and then refused to leave. He ordered alcohol and pressured her to drink. When she refused, Khanganba is alleged to have assaulted her before raping her.

The outfit said it deployed a special team after receiving information about the sexual assault which concluded that the man was guilty.

“Khanganba confessed to the crime. Given his confession, the UNLF decided against harsher punishment. The release emphasized the organization’s commitment to combating crimes against women and children and urged the public to support these efforts,” the statement said.

Asked, a police officer confirmed that Khanganba was admitted to Shija Hospital at about 11pm on Sunday but did not comment on the rape case. A surgery was conducted on Khanganba in connection with the bullet injury on Monday.

The UNLF faction led by RK Achou Singh alias Koireng has opposed talks with the government. The other faction led by Khundongbam Pambei entered into a tripartite peace deal along with the central and state governments in November 2023.