Manipur Police SI allegedly shot dead by constable in Jiribam district

ByThomas Ngangom
Nov 02, 2024 05:32 PM IST

In another incident, a 29-year-old personnel of the Indian Reserved Battalion was found dead inside the barracks in Kakching district

A Manipur Police sub-inspector was allegedly shot dead by a constable in the strife-torn state’s Jiribam district on Saturday morning, officials said.

Police said the victim was immediately rushed to Jiribam Hospital, where he was declared dead. (Representational image)
Police said the victim was immediately rushed to Jiribam Hospital, where he was declared dead. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Md. Sahajahan from Imphal East who was posted as a post commander at Mongbung, was allegedly shot by constable Bikram Akoijam, who was also posted at the same location, with his service rifle around 10am.

The victim was immediately rushed to Jiribam Hospital, where he was declared dead. The accused has been arrested.

In another incident, a 29-year-old personnel of the 3rd Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB) was found dead inside the barracks in Kakching district around 3pm on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Thangjam Suresh, was found dead on his bed, and the cause of death has yet to be determined. The district police said his body has been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Porompat, Imphal East, for autopsy.

In a separate case, a 24-year-old woman, Khumanthem Sima, a resident of Khumanthem Leikai, Thoubal district, was found hanging in her room around 4am on Saturday. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered at Thoubal Police Station.

On Friday, male body was recovered from the Nailu River near Seijang Awang Leikai, Imphal East. Police said that the body, found by a passersby around 6am, has been taken to the JNIMS for post-mortem and identification.

On Thursday, a 41-year-old man, identified as Dimping alias Leivon John, an automobile mechanic, was found dead in a canal along with a four-wheeler at Kakching Wairi Panjao Pallum Sallam, Kakching district. The body was recovered by the Kakching police and taken to the JNIMS morgue for autopsy. A case has been registered at Kakching Police Station.

