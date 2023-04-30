Manipur University to host Y20 seminar on May 4

Manipur University will host the Y20 seminar on the topic ‘Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance’– one of five themes of the Y20 India Summit on May 4. The university will host around 550 participants– 26 foreign panellists and delegates, 38 delegates and panellists from outside Manipur and 69 within Manipur (Twitter Photo)

The university will host around 550 participants– 26 foreign panellists and delegates, 38 delegates and panellists from outside Manipur and 69 within Manipur, besides 25 Y20 secretariat delegates.

About 70 students from colleges affiliated with Manipur University will also participate in the seminar.

State chief minister N Biren Singh, Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Union minister of state for external affairs and education Dr RK Ranjan Singh and Manipur youth affairs and sports minister Govindas Konthoujam would be the chief guests of the inaugural function.

Manipur University vice-chancellor Prof N Lokendra Singh, who will preside over the event, speaking to the media on Friday praised Manipur for its immense contribution to the country in sports and culture despite being a small state. “The youths have been performing considerably well in every aspect of their activities because of such noble achievements of our students, the government of India is very kind to give us this assignment,” he said.

He added that India is a young country with a potent youth force and has been taking up youth-centric policies. He pointed out that there had been a tremendous expansion of India’s youth and student population in quantity and quality in the last few decades.

The youths of Manipur are very talented in sports and culture, so they should be talented in democracy and governance as well, said Prof RK Hemakumar Singh, Y20 Summit chairperson, adding that the program will be streamed live on social media platforms to reach students residing in remote areas of the state.

The government of India aims to reach out to all 16 districts of Manipur through this seminar, he said.

Highlighting that India is holding the 18th presidency of the G20, Prof W Chandbabu Singh, convener of the summit, G20 countries control 85% of the global trade, and that the decisions taken by G20 countries will have global acceptance in general.

He added that there are 11 engagement groups during India’s presidency, including the Y20 and within Y20, there are five sub-themes, of which ‘Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance’ is one of them.

“India is talking about one earth, one family and one future, and nobody should be left out in relation to building this nation. So participation of the youth is extremely important,” Chandbabu said.

The final G20 Summit, scheduled for September 2023, will deliberate on the Y20 seminar’s recommendations to provide information and make the voices and concerns of the Indian youth heard on domestic and global platforms.

Summit chairman Hemakumar also appealed to the public not to cause any disturbance to the seminar in the form of agitations or bandhs in the interest of the future of the youths of the state.