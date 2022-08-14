Manoj Sinha leads tricolour march in Srinagar
Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a tricolour march on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.
Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said Jammu & Kashmir was breaking all records in its enthusiasm for the Independence Day celebrations. “The enthusiasm for this public campaign across the different parts of the country is phenomenal. ...The place [Jammu & Kashmir] used to be in news for other reasons...now over 10,000 people including children, women, and men are holding the tricolour and raising slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, and reiterating their promise of unity with the country,” he said.
Sinha recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi march and its role in the country’s freedom struggle. “I believe, today’s walkathon will also lead to Jammu & Kashmir’s prosperity and development.”
He said their walkathon is a symbol of the resolve and struggle of Gandhi. “It is a symbol of penance and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of our army, police, paramilitary forces.”
Sinha said Jammu & Kashmir is scripting history in every sector. “Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, improving the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice.”
U.P. CM Yogi, dy CMs take part in silent march highlighting partition pain
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak besides Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh participated in a silent march from the Lok Bhawan to the GPO in Lucknow on Sunday. The silent march was taken out to highlight the horrors of partition. The Bharatiya Janata Party has named the occasion 'Vibhajan vibhishika smriti diwas (horrors of partition remembrance day).'
Over 1L to sing national anthem at RamgarhTal in Gkp on I-Day
Lucknow: Over one lakh people will assemble at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur on Independence Day to sing the national anthem. The people were urged to carry the national flag while assembling near the Ramgarh Tal, Vice chairman, Gorakhpur Development Authority, Prem Ranjan Singh said. The national anthem will be sung at 6 pm on Monday. The Air Force band will play patriotic songs. The Ramgarh Tal and Digvijay Nath Park have been decorated with colourful lights.
Seven held for posing as Mumbai cops in Delhi, robbing firm
Seven persons, including two women and five men, were arrested for posing as Mumbai Police officials and robbing a wellness company in Netaji Subhash Place on August 10, Delhi Police said on Sunday. During the probe, police scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the area and discovered that a few members of the gang were standing outside the company during the robbery.
80 lakh flags pinned from UP on Har Ghar Tiranga portal
Lucknow From Uttar Pradesh alone, approximately 80 lakh flags were pinned on the Har Ghar Tiranga website till Sunday (August 14). The number is expected to touch one crore by Independence Day. Out of 50463358 pins on the website till Sunday evening, UP stands at the top position followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. Har Ghar Tiranga website allows people to pin and post selfies with flags with four simple steps.
Monsoon trough moving away, may limit rain: Met
Most parts of the Capital received light showers on Sunday, owing to a slight northward movement of the monsoon trough, which is also expected to bring light rain and drizzle on Monday morning--when the Prime Minister gives his speech at Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, officials of the India Meteorological Department said. The wet-bulb temperature takes into account the combined effect of humidity and air temperature.
