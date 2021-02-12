Man’s body found on railway track in UP’s Amethi
The body of a 20-year-old man was found on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district on Friday a day after he was reported missing.
Government Railway Police (GRP) superintendent Saumitra Yadav said they recovered the body in two pieces. Yadav added the head was found on track while the remaining body nearby. “The spot examination suggested that the deceased had himself placed his head on the track to kill himself. No struggle marks have been found on the spot.”
Shyam Sunder, a local police officer, said the man was reported missing on Thursday. “His body was found on the railway track while the family members were searching for him. The case, however, is being handled by GRP as the deceased is run over by a train.”
