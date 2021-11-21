Mansa woman held selling infant in Sangrur

Sangrur Police have arrested a woman who was travelling to Sangrur to sell an infant that she had kidnapped. The infant has been recovered from her possession, the police said, naming the accused as Kamlesh Kaur of Mansa town. She was arrested from Kotra Lehal bus stand near Lehragaga. The FIR says that police had a tip-off on the crime that she was about to commit. A case has been registered.

