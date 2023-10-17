Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, AK-47 recovered: Police

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday morning, police said. The encounter took place at around 6am in a forest near Bandepara village. (Representative file image)

Police have also claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle from the encounter spot but the identity of the Maoist is yet to be ascertained.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that the encounter took place at around 6am in a forest near Bandepara village.

“The operation was launched by personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighter, both units of state police, Special Task Force and the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 170th battalion on the input that about the presence of senior Naxalites, including Madded area committee of Maoists in-charge Nagesh, its secretary Buchanna, member Vishwanath along with 15-20 armed cadres, in Koranjed-Bandepara forests,” the IG said.

Also Read: Maoists issue death threat against Maharashtra minister for supporting mining in Gadchiroli

He further said that encounter, which lasted for an hour which saw an intense exchange of fire between the police and the Maoists.

During search operations in the vicinity, security personnel discovered an AK-47 rifle and an unidentified body.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed officially, the officer said.

Bijapur is among the 20 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections on November 7.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON