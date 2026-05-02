Marksheet shocker: Students marked absent despite taking UP Board exams

Even as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) moved swiftly to publish the 2026 High School and Intermediate examination results, a wave of anxiety has gripped students and parents after several discrepancies surfaced in the mark sheets. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (file)

Within hours of the results being declared, grievance cells set up at the Board’s regional offices began receiving complaints from students who reported that their marks did not reflect the exams they had actually taken, or that they were marked absent despite having appeared for all the exams.

On Thursday alone, the Prayagraj regional office received over half a dozen fresh complaints. Among them was Manju Devi, a Class 10 student of Chaudhary Diggaj Singh Inter College in Sirathu, Kaushambi, who stated in a written complaint that, despite appearing for the Mathematics examination, her online marksheet showed marks for Home Science instead.

On the very first day of grievance cell operations, the Prayagraj office received 17 complaints — 13 from Intermediate examinees and four from High School students. Further reports included a student from Raebareli wrongly marked absent in Chemistry, another from Kannauj flagging a similar error in Hindi, and a student in Kaushambi shown absent in the Biology practical examination.

To address these issues, the Board has set up grievance cells at all five regional offices—Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. These cells began functioning on Wednesday and will continue operating till May 29. According to an order issued by additional secretary (administration) Satyendra Kumar Singh, students must submit copies of their internet-generated marksheets along with supporting documents when registering a complaint.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said that complaints about errors in marksheets had been received at the regional grievance cells, and these errors would be rectified after cross-checking official records. Officials assured students in the Prayagraj region that they can approach the regional office directly or contact the helpline numbers 0532-2423265 or write to roallahabad1@gmail.com for prompt examination and resolution of complaints.

Caption: UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT)