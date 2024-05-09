Married couple assaulted in Tripura, probe launched: Police

Agartala: The Tripura Police have launched an investigation into the incident in which a married couple was allegedly assaulted by a group of people who accused them of being in an “illicit relationship”. (Representative Photo)

Police said they have booked several unknown people for allegedly assaulting a married couple based on video evidence which had gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on May 6 at Manurmukh village in Tripura’s South District, said police.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, which shows an elderly woman and others repeatedly hitting the woman, while the man was seen pleading to the accused assaulters, saying that they were married.

Based on video evidence of assault, police on Thursday said that a case was registered under sections 325 ( voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (assault to women to outrage her modesty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on May 8 at the Belonia Women’s Police Station against several unknown individuals based on the video evidence. Although no one has been arrested, an investigation into the matter has been launched.

“The incident occurred on May 6 when the couple was returning to their home in Belonia after attending an invitation party. A case has been taken and police have already started an investigation”, said a senior police official from Police Headquarters in Agartala.

The police are looking into the video clip from social media to identify persons involved in the incident, said the official.

Speaking to the media persons, the woman said they were returning home when a group of people stopped them in the middle of the road, abused them and later assaulted them.

“My husband was pleading to them, saying that I was his wife but they did not listen. They kept on beating me”, said the woman.