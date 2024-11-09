Maternal uncle shoots woman dead four days before marriage

Police teams are conducting raids to arrest a man and his two sons who shot dead his sister’s 27-year-old daughter four days before her marriage. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The incident took place over a money dispute in Rasoolpur Kelora village of Khatauli area, in district Muzaffarnagar, on Friday, police said.

The ill-fated woman, Himanshi, was a resident of Muhammadour Shakista village, in Behsuma area of district Meerut. She was residing in the house of her maternal uncle, Bharatveer, for over two years after the death of her father Anil Choudhary.

Circle officer of Khatauli area Ramashish Yadav said that Himanshi and her mother had sold their 22 beegha land and kept the money and jewellery with Bharatveer. They had also built a house in Khatauli and used to stay with Bharatveer and in their Khatauli house.

Himanshi had married her friend, Vineet Kumar, of village Mod Sadarpur of Behsuma, on October 10. Bharatveer and his sons, Mukul and Ankush, were not happy with her court marriage and it was decided to organise their marriage on November 12.

Himanshi and Vineet had planned to go shopping on Friday and Himanshi asked her maternal uncle for the money which was kept with him. This led to an altercation between them and Bharatveer allegedly shot her dead.

Hearing the sound of the gunshot, villagers informed 112 and police recovered the body from a car. Bharatveer and his sons were allegedly carrying the dead body in a car to dispose of but escaped after seeing the police team.

The CO said, “A named FIR has been registered in Khatauli police station against Bharatveer and his sons and raids were being conducted to arrest them”.

Meanwhile, the body of Himanshi has been sent for a post-mortem examination.