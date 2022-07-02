Mathura’s famous ‘Mudiya Mela’ all set to be single-use plastic free event
The Mathura administration and police have started making preparations for the famous ‘Mudiya Poornima Mela’ which will be organised from July 8 to 15. This year, the fair would remain single-use plastic-free, in compliance with the imposed ban, stated the district magistrate of Mathura, Navneet Chahal on Saturday.
Moreover, as the fair witnesses lakhs of devotees, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure their proper transportation, he added.
“A huge number of devotees are expected to reach the Goverdhan hillock area for circumambulation (parikrama) during the traditional fair. The public works department officials have been directed to ensure roads free of pot holes and to lay new roads where necessary,” DM said.
He further said that for security reasons, a strong vigil would be kept and for that 31 watch towers, 105 barriers, and 35 temporary police outposts have been laid. For streamlining the movement of devotees and vehicles, 45 parking spaces have been made and to save any untoward incident, barricading will be done at Mansi Ganga and Radhakund.
“Fifteen camps are being installed and a dozen doctors will be deployed who will be assisted by a dozen ambulances. Besides, motorcycle ambulances will be operative in crowded areas,” informed Dr Bhoodev, additional chief medical officer (CMO).
Superintendent of police (Rural) Mathura, Sirish Chand informed that the area for the fair has been demarcated into 6 zones including 45 parking spaces and 6 lost and found centres. Alongside, 76 CCTV cameras are being installed that will be connected to a control room.
“Now that there is a ban on single-use plastic, therefore, our effort would be this year to have single-use plastic-free Mudiya Poornima Mela,” stated SP Rural.
A huge crowd comes to Mathura and Vrindavan on this occasion, However, for the past two years, the celebration of the fair also known as ‘lakhi mela’ (one attracting devotees in lakhs) had been low-key following the pandemic.
The transport department has been directed to arrange at least 1500 buses to manage the movement of devotees. Similar guidelines have been issued to the railway officials as well. All through the site, some specific locations for ‘Bhandara’ (food distribution outlet) for the devotees have been identified so that no chaos is created under crowd pressure.
The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, a body entrusted with development work under the chairmanship of the chief minister will play an active role in managing the fair.
