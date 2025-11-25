MCD opens delayed GK and Punjabi Bagh automated parking facilities

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said the two multilevel automated parking lots in Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh have been made operational, two months after chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated them. Further, an official responsible for lapses leading to delay in the opening have been terminated. The automated parking lot in GK has space for 400 cars. (HT Photo)

“The commencement of these parking projects had been delayed due to the pendency of certain mandatory compliance requirements. With all necessary approvals and procedures now in place, MCD has ensured that both facilities are ready for public use. The corporation has terminated services of the official found responsible for the lapse, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, timely execution of public works, and improved civic services for the citizens of Delhi,” the civic body, in an official statement, said.

The facility in GK can accommodate around 400 vehicles and the one in Punjabi Bagh has space for 225 vehicles. Work started in March 2022, the GK project was scheduled to be completed within 18 months, but took three and a half years.

The foundation stone for the Punjabi Bagh facility was laid in July 2022 and has been built at a cost of ₹31 crore. It is spread over a plot measuring 5,150 square metre and is also located next to the Bharat Darshan Park, leading to additional vehicles being parked.

On November 20, HT had reported that the GK-1 automated parking, made at a cost of ₹63.7 crore, stood empty after ribbon-cutting and mandatory clearances like fire NOC had not been taken. The facility, aimed at solving long-standing parking issues in the area, was inaugurated by CM Gupta on September 27 as part of a “Seva Pakhwada” (Service Fortnight) that was observed to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Traders in the GK market said only few vehicles were parked on the first day and some technical glitches were being faced in the automated lot. “We are told that only trials are being carried out. They are not allowing larger vehicles to be parked. We hope things settle down in the coming days,” a trader said on condition of anonymity.