MCG chief directs staff to curb sewage overflow across Gurugram

Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg has directed officials to address the long-pending issue of sewage overflow in the city on priority. During a grievance hearing session as part of the ongoing ‘Samadhan Shivirs’ (resolution camps), the commissioner pointed out the urgent need for officials to intensify efforts in resolving sewage-related complaints to improve Gurugram’s civic infrastructure and sanitation. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg has directed officials to address the long-pending issue of sewage overflow in the city on priority. (HT PHOTO)

Garg asked the engineering department, including chief engineers and staff, to expedite the clearance of blockages in the city’s sewerage system and ensure that open or broken manholes are covered immediately.

“I have directed several teams to resolve issues related to sewage, clean drinking water supply and sanitation is the corporation’s primary responsibility. No negligence in these matters will be tolerated,” he said.

At a meeting on Wednesday (CHECK), Garg reiterated the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy for inefficiencies. “If any employee or official is found guilty of negligence, strict departmental action will be taken. We have also instructed officials to provide interim relief for complaints that may require some time for a permanent solution, ensuring citizens do not face undue inconvenience,” Garg said.

The grievance redressal camps, held every working day from 9 am to 11 am, attempts to tackle public complaints in line with the Haryana government’s directives. Garg has attended these sessions to oversee the process and ensure that issues are resolved promptly. During the camps, he has issued on-the-spot directives for resolving complaints and has set deadlines for pending issues.

As of now, the resolution camps have received 809 complaints, out of which 358 have been addressed successfully. For the remaining complaints, specific timelines have been set to ensure timely resolution. Further, 28 complaints found unrelated to the MCG’s jurisdiction were redirected to appropriate departments, with complainants advised to follow up accordingly, officials aware of the matter said.

The MCG chief pointed out that the engineering department must ensure no repeated complaints of sewage overflow, blockages, or broken manholes arise. He instructed officials to act swiftly and effectively, maintaining a higher level of accountability.