MCG launches cleanliness campaign to tackle waste disposal issues

Gurugram: To address growing waste management issues and promote a culture of cleanliness, the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign was launched in the city by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday, officials said. The campaign, which will run from September 17 to October 2, aims to tackle waste accumulation, ensure cleaner public spaces and raise awareness about proper sanitation practices. The campaign, which will run from September 17 to October 2, aims to tackle waste accumulation, ensure cleaner public spaces and raise awareness about proper sanitation practices in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Led by Additional MCG Commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh, the initiative includes activities such as adopting garbage-vulnerable points, conducting tree plantation drives, waste-to-art initiatives, and organising extensive cleanliness drives across the city. This effort is designed to engage citizens, ensure proper waste disposal and foster a cleaner and healthier urban environment.

Dr Singh emphasised the importance of collective community involvement in maintaining cleanliness. “Cleanliness is not just a task for the municipal corporation but a responsibility for every resident. We all must work together to keep Gurugram clean and green,” he said. Singh also encouraged people to participate actively in the campaign’s various activities, which are aimed at instilling long-term cleanliness habits.

In addition to cleanliness drives, health check-up camps for sanitation workers will be organised to ensure the well-being of those who play a crucial role in maintaining the city’s cleanliness. The campaign will culminate in a mega drive on October 1, followed by a grand event on October 2 to celebrate the conclusion and mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.