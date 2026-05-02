MCG to set up 16 C&D waste collection centres across Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will establish 16 construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centres across all four zones of the city to improve compliance with waste disposal norms in Gurugram, an official said on Friday. Gurugram currently has one C&D waste processing facility in Basai. (HT Archive)

Across all four zones, two centres will be set up in Sector 46 and 47 (Zone 1), two centres in Sector 4 and Sarai STP (Zone 2), and five centres in Sector 21, Sector 22, Sector 38, Sector 40, and Palam Vihar C2 Block (Zone 3).

In Zone 4, seven additional sites include Ullahwas Road opposite Lemon Tree hotel, Baliyawas, Kadipur near Rotary Blood Bank, Sector 57 boosting Station, Sector 56 boosting station, Atul Kataria Chowk green belt and Kadarpur.

The city currently has one C&D waste processing facility in Basai, which was earlier designed to process 300 tonnes but has since been expanded to handle up to 1,200 tonnes.

The project is estimated to cost ₹4.52 crore – ₹54.54 lakh for Zone 1, ₹70.71 lakh for Zone 2, ₹1.36 crore for Zone 3, and ₹1.90 crore for Zone 4.

However, it is yet to be decided whether the construction of these C&D waste collection centres will be funded through the corporation’s own funds or supported by funds from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Ravinder Yadav, Additional Commissioner at MCG, said that the centres are crucial to streamline the handling of construction debris, which remains a major contributor to dust pollution in Gurugram.

According to officials, the collection points will be equipped with waste containment zones, segregation bays for concrete, bricks, soil and mixed debris, along with retaining walls and steel gates for dust mitigation, and a granular sub-base to support heavy vehicles, with each centre to be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, three C&D waste processing plants are also being planned at Babupur, Daultabad, and Begumpur Khatola, the official said. The original plan envisaged setting up five such facilities; the number has now been reduced to three due to increased development costs.