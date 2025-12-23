MCG to tighten drive to control stray cattle in Gurugram’

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to intensify its ongoing “stray cattle-free Gurugram” drive, announcing stricter enforcement and senior-level supervision to curb stray cattle presence on city roads. The review meeting also took stock of the city’s sanitation efforts (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, on Monday who directed joint commissioners to personally oversee operations on the ground and ensure faster action, civic officials said on Monday. The review meeting also took stock of the city’s sanitation efforts.

Dahiya said anyone obstructing the drive would face strict legal action, including registration of FIRs. “No interference in civic work will be tolerated. Those creating hurdles in the campaign must be dealt with firmly to ensure public safety,” he said.

To prevent resistance during cattle-catching operations, the commissioner also ordered deployment of police personnel along with municipal teams. Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring smooth operations and safely relocating stray cattle to designated gaushalas and nandi shalas.

During the meeting, officials informed that over the past one-and-a-half months, MCG teams have caught 393 stray animals, including 186 cows, 189 bulls and nine calves. All the animals were shifted to authorised shelters. The commissioner instructed teams to continue the drive with special focus on main arterial roads, residential sectors and busy intersections to reduce traffic disruptions and road accidents caused by stray cattle.

The review meeting also took stock of the city’s sanitation efforts. Officials said cleanliness drives are being carried out regularly and strict action is being taken against those dumping garbage and debris in open areas. Recently, teams of assistant sanitation inspectors imposed fines totalling ₹49,500 on 92 violators, while the sanitation security force fined two individuals ₹10,000, and seized one vehicle involved in illegal dumping.

Dahiya said addressing the twin issues of stray cattle and poor sanitation is critical to improving urban safety and liveability. “A clean, safe and well-managed Gurugram is our top priority. There will be zero tolerance for negligence — whether it is stray cattle roaming on roads or people violating cleanliness norms.”

Dahia also appealed to residents to cooperate with civic authorities by following rules, reporting violations and supporting municipal efforts to make the city safer and more organised.