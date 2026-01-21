MDMA worth ₹20 lakh seized, trafficker held in Kaushambi

: Police in Kaushambi district arrested a drug trafficker and seized MDMA (ecstasy tablet) worth about ₹20 lakh late on Monday night, officials said. The arrest was made by Kokhraj police following a tip-off. The accused was stopped while travelling from Bhadohi to Mumbai. He was caught before he could board a train from Cheoki railway station in Prayagraj. Teams from the Special Operations Group (SOG) have been deployed to arrest him and other gang members (For representation only)

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Rajak, a resident of Bhadwan village in Kokhraj. Police recovered 147 grams of MDMA, a banned synthetic drug. According to police, the information was first received by Shahjadpur Tendhimode police outpost in-charge Ganesh Kumar. After this, inspector Chandrabhushan Maurya formed a team and sealed the area near Tendhimode bus station, leading to the arrest.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said investigations are ongoing. Police have identified the supplier in Bhadohi and are trying to trace the person who was supposed to receive the drugs in Mumbai.

During questioning, Sandeep told police that he planned to travel to Mumbai, where he was asked to deliver the drugs to a contact. He said he was promised ₹10,000 for the delivery. Police also said he is a drug user and was drawn into trafficking through a larger network. SI Ganesh Kumar said the gang leader has been identified as Lavkush, a resident of Gyanpur in Bhadohi. Teams from the Special Operations Group (SOG) have been deployed to arrest him and other gang members. “Drugs worth ₹20 lakh have been seized and one trafficker has been arrested. We are working to break the entire network soon,” SP Rajesh Kumar said.