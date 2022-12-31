Home / Cities / Others / Med college principal suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’ in Hardoi

Med college principal suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’ in Hardoi

others
Published on Dec 31, 2022 09:35 PM IST

The action comes following a probe report submitted by district magistrate Hardoi that stated dereliction of duty on the principal’s part.

Till the time action is decided, the principal will be attached to King George’s Medical University. (HT Photo)
Till the time action is decided, the principal will be attached to King George’s Medical University. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The principal of the autonomous state medical college in Hardoi has been removed from the post and disciplinary action was recommended against him on Saturday. The action comes following a probe report submitted by district magistrate Hardoi that stated dereliction of duty on the principal’s part. Divisional commissioner Lucknow has been made the probe officer to recommend disciplinary action against the principal.

“Till the time action is decided, the principal will be attached to King George’s Medical University and the salary will be withdrawn from medical college in Hardoi,” said an official order from the office of Alok Kumar, principal secretary of medical education.

The principal in question, despite efforts, could not be contacted for his version.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out