Medical students, dentists to be roped in for Covid hospitals

New Delhi: With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Delhi government has allowed extending the tenure of existing resident doctors by six months and recruiting others for vacant posts to augment manpower as the city is in the process of increasing the bed strength for treatment of the viral infection.

The government also allowed hiring of fourth and fifth year medical student and dental doctors, as it had done during the third wave of the infection in November, when the coronavirus cases reached its peak. The medical students and dental practitioners were to be deployed in non-core areas.

As per the November order, which the current one follows, the medical students, interns and dentists will be given a stipend of ₹1,000 to 2,000 for their work.

The government also ordered all district medical officers and medical directors of hospitals to issue oxygen concentrators and pulse oximetres to severe patients in need of long-term oxygen therapy after discharge from the hospital. The pulse oximeter and oxygen concentrators are machines that selectively remove nitrogen from atmospheric air and concentrates oxygen that is administered to patients.

The government also ordered for the opening of a 100-bed Covid health centre for moderate patients, who need monitoring but can manage without hospitalisation.